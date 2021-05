Former prime minister and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been taken to CCU at Evercare Hospital.

She is taken to CCU at Evercare hospital at 2pm for breathing problem

Khaleda Zia, who tested positive for Covid-19, is suffering from breathing problem.

She is going through ups and downs of the physical condition.

Although she was diagnosed with corona infection a few weeks ago, she seemed to have no physical complications.

This is for the first time that she is suffering from suffocation today.