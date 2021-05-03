‘Local pharma seeks permission to bring Moderna vaccine’

A Bangladeshi pharmaceutical company has sought permission from the government to import Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine.

Director General of the Directorate of Health Services Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam made the disclosure to reporters at a programme on Monday.

Without disclosing the name of the company, Dr Bashar said it has submitted an application in this regard to the authorities concerned.

The application and relevant documents have been forwarded to the Directorate General of Drug Administration to scrutinise the company’s capacity to store the vaccine, he said.

“Moderna vaccine needs to be preserved at a very low temperature, which is possible only in Dhaka. We don’t have the capacity to preserve it outside Dhaka.” he added.