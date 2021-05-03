Lockdown to continue till May 16

The government has extended the ongoing lockdown till May 16 to counter the spike in coronavirus infections.

The decision was taken on Monday at the weekly cabinet meeting held with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

The Prime Minister virtually joined the meeting, held at the Bangladesh Secretariat, from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed the reporters after the meeting.

No inter-district transport services will be allowed during the period. But the government will allow public transport to operate within cities after May 5.

Launch and train services will also remain suspended till May 16.

The local administration will conduct massive drives in the markets and shopping malls of their respective areas to ensure the strict enforcement of health guidelines, he said.

“If there’s any deviation in following the protocols, the respective markets will be closed, if necessary,” he said.