Three bike riders killed in Sylhet road accident

Three motorcyclists were killed as a truck smashed their bike in Jaintapur upazila of Sylhet early Monday.
The deceased were identified as Sohel Ahmed, 35, a local motor mechanic, Hafiz Sultan Ahmed, 28, and Ashiq Ahmed, 26.
Jaintapur Police Station OC Golam Dastagir said a Jaflang-bound truck rammed into a motorcycle at Darbosto Bazar at early hours, leaving three dead on the spot and two passersby injured.
The trio were admitted to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital.
The driver managed to flee leaving the vehicle, the OC said.