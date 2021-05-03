UK records 1,649 new cases and one death

The UK has recorded 1,649 new cases of coronavirus and one death, government statistics show.

The Government said one further person had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Monday, bringing the UK total to 127,539.

However, there is always a lag in reporting deaths – greater at weekends and bank holidays – and today’s figures do not mean that only one death has occurred in the past 24 hours.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been 152,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The Government also said that, as of 9am on Monday, there had been a further 1,649 lab-confirmed cases in the UK. It brings the total to 4,421,850.

Up-to-date information across the UK’s nations was not available on Bank Holiday Monday, so it is not known where the latest death occurred.

A notice on the government’s coronavirus dashboard read: “Latest deaths data not available below UK level.

“Due to an issue with processing of deaths data today, the latest data other than the UK figure is not available. This will be updated in the next release.”