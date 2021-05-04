Bangladesh reports 61 more Covid-19 deaths

Bangladesh reported 61 more deaths from Covid-19 while health authorities detected 1,914 new cases in the last 24 hours till Tuesday 8 am.

With today’s figures, the total death count reached 11,705 and total positive cases stand at 7,65,596.

The fatality rate from the virus now stands at 1.53%, according to data released by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Meanwhile, the positivity rate further dropped to 8.71% during the period, which is the lowest in 47 days. On 17 March the rate was recorded at 7.68% in a time span of 24 hours.

In the meantime, the country tested 21,984 samples in its 420 labs on Tuesday.

Also, 3,870 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with an 90.78% recovery rate.