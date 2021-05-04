Don’t feel right to celebrate birthday amid Covid-19 surge: Anushka Sharma

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma said that she did not ‘feel right’ to celebrate her birthday as India is battling a devastating Covid-19 surge.

The actress dropped a video on Sunday to thank her fans for her birthday wishes.

“Hi guys, I just want to say a big thank you to you all for the lovely birthday wishes. But in midst of all this pain and suffering, it just did not feel right to celebrate my birthday,” the actor said in the video.

“I would like to appeal to everyone to unite and support our country in this hour of crisis. My husband Virat and I are coming together to do our bit. Remember, we are in this together. Guys, please stay safe and take care of yourself,” Anushka concluded.

On the work front, Anushka’s production banner Clean Slate Films is producing Irrfan Khan’s son Babil’s debut project Qala, which will release on Netflix, The Indian Express reported.