Four new deaths recorded in UK as coronavirus cases rise by 1,946

A further four people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Tuesday, bringing the UK total to 127,543. Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been 152,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. The government also said that, as of 9am on Tuesday, there had been a further 1,946 lab-confirmed cases in the UK. It brings the total to 4,423,796.

England

In England, cases rose by 1,659, with three deaths reported.

This takes the death toll up to 112,186, while the total number of cases is 3,865,013.

Scotland

In Scotland, 271 new cases have been reported, taking the total number up to 226,644 since the outbreak began.

No new deaths were reported, meaning the death toll remains unchanged at 7,660.

Wales

There have been a further 65 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 211,638.

Public Health Wales said there was one new death, taking the total in the country since the start of the pandemic to 5,551.

Northern Ireland

The Department of Health reports 83 new positive cases with no deaths in past 24 hours.