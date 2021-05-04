Hefazat leader Mamunul put on 5-day remand

A Dhaka court on Tuesday placed Hefazat-e-Islam Joint Secretary General Mamunul Haque on fa ive-day remand in two cases filed with Motijheel and Paltan police stations over the 2013 mayhem and recent violence in Dhaka.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sadbir Yasir Ahsan Chowdhury passed the orders after the investigation officer of the case produced him before the court with 17-day remand prayers in two cases.

Previously, Mamunul was remanded for 14 days in separate cases in two phases.

Mamunul was arrested from Jamia Rahmania Arabia Madrasah in Mohammadpur on April 18.