Hefazat leaders hold meeting with home minister

Leaders of fundamental outfit Hefazat-e-Islam held meeting with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal at the latter’s residence in the capital Tuesday night.

A five-member delegation led by member secretary of the central committee of the organisation Nurul Islam Jihadi participated in the meeting.

They entered the minister’s house at 9:20pm and went out around 11pm, sources said.

The current situation of Hefazat after mayhem committed by them and arrest and remand of their leaders took place in the meeting.