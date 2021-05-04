Overthinking destroy happiness and mood: Shilpa Shetty

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra penned down Monday Motivation words to boost mental health during the current pandemic situation in the country.

The actress said ‘Faith and hope are what we need right now.’ The ‘Life in A Metro’ star took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself meditating amid in nature’s lap, on a mountain.

“Overthinking will destroy your happiness and your mood. fell make everything worse than it actually is. Take a deep breath. exhale, and have faith. What’s meant to be, will be,” wrote Shetty.

The actor also urged people to possibly help those in trouble and said, ” If we can do something for someone, we definitely must! But if not, don’t panic excessively. Tune out for a little while, inhale deeply, and believe that it will get better from here. Together, we will overcome this. ”

Sharing that the actions of some people are ‘reassuring’ amid the harsh situation, the ‘Dhadkan’ star said, ” People who are cooking meals for COVID patients living alone, volunteers driving down to people needing medical assistance, and doctors providing information and guidance via online sessions. So reassuring!”