UK, South African variants of Covid-19 detected in Ctg

The second wave of coronavirus infection has hit Bangladesh through mainly the UK and South African variants.

A group of researchers of Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (CVASU) in a study analysed genomic sequence of 10 samples. Of them, UK variant was found in six samples and South African variant in three samples and one Australian variant. But, they did not find any Indian variant.

CVASU prof Paritosh Kumar Biswas, Prof Sharmin Chowdhury, Dr Iftekhar Ahmed Rana, Dr Tridip Das, Dr Pranesh Dutta, Dr M Sirajul Islam and Dr Tanvir Ahmed Nizami conducted the research.

A press release issued by the CVASu said the research has been conducted considering the health risk of Covid-19 patients.A press release issued by the CVASu said the research has been conducted considering the health risk of Covid-19 patients.

It said as part of the study, 10 samples have been sent to Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR) in Dhaka for genomic sequence.

Of the samples, the presence of UK variant named B.1.1.7 was found in six samples and South African variant named B.1.351 in three samples.

The study was carried out in Chattogram. Analysing the 10 samples, it was found that the UK variant was dominant in Chattogram during the second wave of coronavirus before April 5. But, the South African variant was also present at that time.

CVASU Vice Chancellor Professor Gautam Buddha Das, “We are in fear. If the Indian variant comes to Bangladesh than it may cause the third wave.”