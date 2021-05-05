Bangladesh reports 50 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,742 infected

With the deaths of 50 more people in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Wednesday, Bangladesh’s Covid-19 death count now stands at 11,755.

During this timeline, 1,742 fresh cases were reported, taking the total virus cases to 7,67,338.

Health authorities also reported 3,433 more recoveries over the preceding 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,98,465, according to data released by the government.

In the last 24 hours, 427 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country collected 20,217 samples and tested 20,284.

With this, a total of 55,60,678 samples were tested in the country.

The infection rate is 8.59 per cent in the last 24 hours, compared to the samples tested, while the overall infection rate is 13.80 per cent.

So far, the recovery rate is 91.02 per cent and the mortality rate is 1.53 per cent.

Among 77 deaths, two in their 30s, five in their 40s, and 13 are in their 50s while 30 are above 60 years. Of them, 28 are from Dhaka, 16 from Chattogram, one from Rajshahi, three from Khulna, and two from Sylhet division

China reported first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s Hubei province, on January 11 last year.

Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus case on March 8 last year and the first death on March 18 the same year.

According to Worldometer’s Covid-19 data, the deadly virus has killed 32,43,443 people globally and infected 15,50,57,526 while 13,25,54,128 made recovery as of today afternoon.