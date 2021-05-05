Govt issues gazette extending lockdown till May 16

The government issued a fresh gazette notification extending the ongoing lockdown till May16, considering the current surge in coronavirus infections throughout the country.

The Cabinet Division on Wednesday issued a notification in this regard.

Intra-district and intra-city buses will be allowed to operate from May 6, but long-haul inter-district buses, trains and launches will remain closed, the notification said.

The notice states that employees of government, semi-government, autonomous and private organsations, banks and non-bank financial institutions must not leave stations during Eid holidays.

Shops and shopping malls will remain open from 10 am to 8 pm maintaining health guidelines. If any kind of deviation and violation are seen, the shopping malls and shops will be closed instantly, says the notification.

The notification says hundred percent use of masks should be ensured and legal steps can be taken through mobile courts, if needed.

All social, political and religious programmes that create public gatherings will not be allowed to be arranged during this period.

The Ministry of Information, city corporations/municipalities concerned will make publicity using loudhailers on using masks, maintaining health guidelines and social distance in district headquarters and municipality areas to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Earlier, on May 3, the government decided to extend the ongoing lockdown up to May 16.

The decision was taken at the weekly cabinet meeting held with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

As coronavirus cases keep growing at an alarming rate since mid-March, the government imposed a ‘loose’ nationwide lockdown for one week from April 5 as part of its move to contain its spread.

Later, a ‘stricter’ lockdown was declared from April 14 to 21. On April 28, the government again extended the lockdown until May 5 as the country is struggling to contain the Covid-19 transmission.

On April 23, the Cabinet Division issued a notice allowing shops and shopping malls to operate from April 25 (10am-5pm) on the condition that they would maintain proper safety protocols.