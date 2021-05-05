Khaleda Zia’s application being considered positively: Home Minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said Khaleda Zia’s family members have informed him that she needs advanced medical treatment abroad.
“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is very compassionate and sympathetic in this regard. We are considering their application positively. Since we consider the matter sympathetically, we gave her (Khaleda Zia) scope of availing treatment facilities wherever she likes suspending her sentence,” he said while talking to reporters at his Dhanmondi residence at about 11:30pm on Wednesday.
The Home Minister said the government would consider the application positively if she needed treatment abroad. The application would be sent to the Law Ministry on Thursday, he added.
It may be mentioned that BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia’s brother Shamim Iskander has submitted an application to the Home Minister seeking permission to take his sister abroad for better treatment.
At about 8:30pm on Wednesday, Shamim Iskander went to the residence of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to handover the letter. He then handed over the letter to the Home Minister.
Confirming the matter, Home Ministry’s PRO Sharif Mahmud Apu told journalists last night that Shamim Iskander came to meet Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and handed over an application.
BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s medical board member Dr Mohammad Al Mamun said the physcial condition of Khaleda Zia, now undergoing treatment at the coronary care unit (CCU) of Evercare Hospital in the capital, has remained unchanged. She has put on oxygen support there. Her oxygen saturation level has been fluctuating. Apart from coronavirus infection, she has been suffering from various complicated diseases for a long time. Khaleda Zia has been feeling shortness of breath from Wednesday morning. Her diabetes level is also fluctuating.