Khaleda Zia’s application being considered positively: Home Minister

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is very compassionate and sympathetic in this regard. We are considering their application positively. Since we consider the matter sympathetically, we gave her (Khaleda Zia) scope of availing treatment facilities wherever she likes suspending her sentence,” he said while talking to reporters at his Dhanmondi residence at about 11:30pm on Wednesday.

The Home Minister said the government would consider the application positively if she needed treatment abroad. The application would be sent to the Law Ministry on Thursday, he added.

It may be mentioned that BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia’s brother Shamim Iskander has submitted an application to the Home Minister seeking permission to take his sister abroad for better treatment.

At about 8:30pm on Wednesday, Shamim Iskander went to the residence of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to handover the letter. He then handed over the letter to the Home Minister.

Confirming the matter, Home Ministry’s PRO Sharif Mahmud Apu told journalists last night that Shamim Iskander came to meet Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and handed over an application.