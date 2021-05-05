Mamata takes oath as Bengal CM for 3rd time

Mamata Banerjee was sworn in today as Bengal Chief Minister for the third time in the shadow of Covid and post-poll violence in parts of the state.

Mamata Banerjee, in her trademark white Sari and shawl, took oath in Bengali. The rest of the cabinet and the council of ministers will be sworn in on May 9, the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore.

The oath ceremony took place with Covid protocols in place at the “Throne Room” at the Raj Bhavan.

Mamata Banerjee won a landslide victory in the Bengal election to secure a third straight term. The Trinamool won 213 of 292 seats while its strongest rival, BJP, finished second with 77 seats, reports NDTV.