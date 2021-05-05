Officials asked not to leave workstations during Eid holidays

The government has issued a notification extending the ongoing lockdown until May 16 with six fresh directives alongside the existing ones to contain the spread of Covid-19.

According to the notification issued by the Cabinet Division, the officials of all government, semi-government autonomous and private organisations, banks and financial institutions have been asked to remain at their respective workstations during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Shops and shopping malls will remain open from 10 am to 8 pm maintaining health guidelines. If any kind of deviation and violation are seen, the shopping malls and shops will be closed instantly, says the notification.

Inter-district transport services will remain closed while only intra-district transport services will operate ensuring health guidelines from Thursday.

However, launch and train services will remain off.

The notification says hundred percent use of masks should be ensured and legal steps can be taken through mobile courts, if needed.

All social, political and religious programmes that create public gatherings will not be allowed to be arranged during this period.

The Ministry of Information, city corporations/municipalities concerned will make publicity using loudhailers on using masks, maintaining health guidelines and social distance in district headquarters and municipality areas to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Earlier, on May 3, the government decided to extend the ongoing lockdown up to May 16.

The decision was taken at the weekly cabinet meeting held with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

As coronavirus cases keep growing at an alarming rate since mid-March, the government imposed a ‘loose’ nationwide lockdown for one week from April 5 as part of its move to contain its spread.

Later, a ‘stricter’ lockdown was declared from April 14 to 21. On April 28, the government again extended the lockdown until May 5 as the country is struggling to contain the Covid-19 transmission.

On April 23, the Cabinet Division issued a notice allowing shops and shopping malls to operate from April 25 (10am-5pm) on the condition that they would maintain proper safety protocols.