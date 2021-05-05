SI Akbar among 6 charge-sheeted in Rayhan murder case

Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) on Wednesday submitted chargesheet against five police members including main accused suspended sub-inspector Akbar Hossain Bhuiyan and a journalist in a case filed over the killing of Rayhan in police custody in Sylhet last year.

PBI isnspector Awlad Hossain, also the IO of the case, submitted the charge-sheet to Sylhet court inspector Pradeep Kumar Das around 11am.

The other accused are: SI Hasan Uddin, ASI Ashek Elahi, constables Titu Chandra Das and Harunur Rashid and journalist Abdullah Al Noman.

The 34-year-old Rayhan, a resident of Akhalia in Sylhet city, was allegedly tortured to death under custody of Bandar Bazar police outpost on October 11, 2020.

The victim’s family alleged that Rayhan was beaten to death by police after detention

But, police claimed angry mob had beaten Rayhan to death suspecting him as a robber.

The next day, Rayhan’s wife Tahmina Akhter filed a case with Kotwali Model Police Station under the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention) Act.

On October 12, four police personnel, including SI Akbar, were suspended while three others withdrawn in connection with the death.