UK death toll rises by 27 as 2,144 new coronavirus cases reported

A further 27 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday, bringing the UK total to 127,570, according to government figures. Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been 152,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The government also said that, as of 9am on Wednesday, there had been a further 2,144 lab-confirmed cases in the UK. It brings the total to 4,425,940.

England

There were 1,906 new cases reported in England, putting the total number of positive tests since the outbreak started at 3,866,919.

The death toll increased by 27 to 112,213.

Scotland

85 new cases have been reported in Scotland, where 226,729 tests have come back positive since the start of the outbreak.

The death toll remains at 7,660 after no new deaths were reported.

Wales

In Wales, 54 new cases have been reported, taking the total figure up to 211,692 positive tests since the start of the outbreak.

No deaths have been reported, meaning the death toll remains unchanged at 5,551.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, no new deaths have been reported but cases increased by 99.