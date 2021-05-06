Khaleda Zia to get passport without finger print, signature soon

An application for machine readable passport (MRP) of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia has been submitted to the Department of Immigration and Passports of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Khaleda Zia, infected with coronavirus, is now undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital.

Though finger print and applicant’s signature are compulsory for passport, the conditions have been relaxed for Khaleda Zia, it is learnt.

It is also learnt that the passport fees of Khaleda Zia have been deposited and her passport will be issued soon. The validity of former prime minister’s last passport was expired in 2019.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said the validity of Khaleda Zia’s passport has expired. An application for issuance of her passport has been submitted. According to the rules, she would receive her passport as early as possible.

Khaleda Zia tested Covid-19 positive on April 11 last. Since then her treatment started at her ‘Firoza’ residence in Gulshan under the supervison of her private physician Professor Dr FM Siddiqui. After 14 days, Khaleda’s sample was tested and the result came positive again. Then she was taken to Evercare Hospital for some medical tests. After her tests, she was taken to her residence and on April 27, she was again taken to Evercare Hospital. As she felt shortness of breath early Monday morning, she was shifted to the coronary care unit. Since then she has been undergoing treatment at the CCU.

Meanwhile, Khaleda Zia’s personal physicians said the BNP Chairperson has developed some physical complications including high blood sugar and breathing problems along with other health complications including severe arthritis, said physicians on Wednesday. Fluid has also been removed from her lungs. Her diabetes has turned uncontrollable and fluctuating repeatedly. Besides, her oxygen saturation level has fallen, doctors also said.

In such a situation, talks have been going on to take Khaleda Zia abroad for advanced medical treatment. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir talked to Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal over phone regarding shifting Khaleda Zia abroad for her better treatment.

Khaleda Zia’s younger brother Shamim Eskander submitted an application to the home minister at about 8:30pm on Wednesday.

The home minister, after receiving the application, at a press conference at his residence in Dhaka, said that he had already forwarded the family’s application to the law ministry for review.

On the other hand, Law Minister Anisul Huq on Thursday said that the government would decide on the application seeking BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad as soon as possible.

He said the Ministry of Law is examining whether the government can give its consent to the application submitted by Khaleda Zia’s family seeking permission to take her abroad.

“The Law Ministry will inform the government about its opinion tomorrow (Friday),” he said while talking to Observer Online exclusively on Thursday afternoon.

Anisul Huq said, “Nothing is mentioned in the application about the law specifically permitting Khaleda Zia to go abroad. So, we feel the necessity to examine extensively how the government can allow a convicted individual to go abroad using its authority.”

In this regard, the minister recalled that Khaleda Zia is now outside of the court accepting some conditions after the government suspended her sentence using its power under Section 401 of the Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on humanitarian ground taking her age and physical condition into account. At present, the government can produce her before court if it wants. But, if she is allowed to go abroad, she will go beyond the jurisdiction of the government.

“So, it would be not wise to say or do something hastily without examining the government’s legal authority in allowing Khaleda Zia go abroad,” he said.