Opinion on taking Khaleda abroad after file comes in hand: Law Minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq has said that no decision is being taken today (Thursday) over the treatment of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia abroad, who is accused in a corruption case.

He came up with the development while speaking to the media at his private office in Gulshan on Thursday afternoon.

The Law Minister said the file containing the application for taking BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia abroad has come to the Ministry of Law. “I will give my opinion after the file arrives at my office,” he said.

Anisul Huq said, “The file has not come yet in my hand. I’ll will be able to give my opinion once it arrives at my hand.”

He said Khaleda Zia was released on humanitarian grounds on an executive order. Court has nothing to do in this regard. Her family’s application to take her abroad is also being considered.

The Law Minister also said the file containing the application seeking permission to take Khaleda Zia abroad for better treatment arrived in the hands of the Law Secretary at about 11:00pm on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday night, her family’s request for permission to take Khaleda Zia abroad for advanced treatment reached the law ministry from the home ministry.

It may be mentioned that BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is now undergoing treatment at the Evercare Hospital in the capital after being contracted coronavirus.