Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra artiste Anup Bhattacharya dies

Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra artiste and freedom fighter Anup Bhattacharya passed away at 7:30pm on Thursday at Asgar Ali Medical College Hospital in Dhaka. He was 77.

He had been suffering from various old age complications.

His son-in-law, Sudip Chakrabarty, confirmed the news.

The legendary artiste had long suffered from lung problems, diabetes and high blood pressure.

Born in Zakiganj, Sylhet, Anup Bhattacharya’s musical career began in the 60’s, as a singer at the Rajshahi Radio Station in the then Pakistan.

He had worked as a composer and music director at Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra during the Liberation War. His voice is present in everpresent liberation songs including “Teer Hara Ei Dheu-er Sagor”, “Rokto Diye Naam Likhhechhi”, “Purbo Digonte” and “Nongor Tolo Tolo”

The artiste, whose last rites will take place in Dhaka tomorrow, is survived by two daughters.