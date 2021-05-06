Tigers sans Shakib, Fizz start training for Sri Lanka ODIs Friday

The whole Bangladesh squad sans Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman will start their training from tomorrow (Friday) for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, which is the part of ICC ODI Super League.

The training began on May 2, the players, who were the part of Sri Lanka Test series, couldn’t join due to the second Test in Lankan Island. The players like Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Mosaddek Hossain, Imrul Kayes and others who were not part of the Test squad basically did their training in those days.

The players coming from Sri Lanka had stayed room quarantine and though they are supposed to quarantine for 14 days, the health department relaxed it. But in the case of Shakib and Mustafizur who came from India through a chartered flight after the IPL was postponed, the quarantine issue is not relaxed. As per government directive, the people coming from India and South Africa would have to stay quarantined for 14 days.

“The whole squad will train from Friday. And in this phase, they will train for three days and then there will be Eid holiday from May 10-17,” chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu told the reporters today.

The players will undergo a Covid-19 test on May 17 after the Eid holiday. Subject to the negative in Covid-19 test, they can join the practice session again.

Sri Lanka will arrive in Bangladesh on May 16 and will stay in quarantine for three days before starting their training from May 19. They will also play a practice game at BKSP on May 21. The three ODIs, which are the part of ICC ODI Super League, are slated for May 23, 25 and 28. All of the matches are day-night and will be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Sri Lanka is the second team to visit Bangladesh during the pandemic period. BCB earlier successfully hosted the West Indies in January-February.