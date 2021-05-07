Bangladesh reports 37 die from coronavirus in 24 hours, lowest since March 26

With the deaths of 37 more people in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Friday, Bangladesh’s Covid-19 death count now stands at 11,833.

It is the lowest single day death counts since March 27, when health authorities recorded 39 deaths. On March 26, the daily Covid-19 death toll was 33.

During this timeline, 1,682 fresh cases were reported, taking the total virus cases to 7,70,842.

Health authorities also reported 2,178 more recoveries over the preceding 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,04,341, according to data released by the government.

On Thursday, the country recorded 41 Covid-19 deaths and 1,822 cases.

Among 37 deaths, 23 are male and 14 female, the press release said, adding that one in his 30s, five in their 40s, and 11 are in their 50s while 20 are above 60 years. Of them, 19 are from Dhaka, 11 from Chattogram, two from Rajshahi, one from Khulna, one from Barishal, two from Sylhet, and one from Mymensingh division.

China reported first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s Hubei province, on January 11 last year.

Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus case on March 8 last year and the first death on March 18 the same year.

According to Worldometer’s Covid-19 data, the deadly virus has killed 32,72,165 people globally and infected 15,67,83,993 while 13,41,80,907 made recovery as of today afternoon.