India receives 10,000 vials of Remdisivir from Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata Toufique Hasan on Thursday handed over 10,000 vials of Remdisivir, an antiviral injection, to the representative of the Indian government at the Indian border port of Petrapole.

These 10,000 injections manufactured by Beximco Pharmaceuticals were sent as medical assistance on behalf of the people of Bangladeshi at the instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the Covid-affected people of India, reports UNB.

This was the first consignment of medical assistance, including medicines and health protection items, Bangladesh offered to India as support to the Indian people during this deteriorating Covid situation in India.

Earlier, the government of Bangladesh offered to dispatch on an emergency basis medicines and medical equipment for the people of India who are fighting the pandemic across the country.

These include approximately 10,000 vials of injectable anti-viral, oral antiviral, 30,000 PPE kits, and several thousand zinc, calcium, vitamin C and other necessary tablets, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The government of Bangladesh expressed deep sorrow and condolences at the loss of lives in India due to the spread of the Covid pandemic.

Bangladesh said it stands in solidarity with close neighbour India at this critical moment and is ready to provide and mobilise support in every possible way to save lives.

The thoughts and prayers of the people of Bangladesh are with the people of India for alleviating their sufferings, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Bangladesh is interested to provide further support to India, if needed, it said.

The Indian government thanked Bangladesh for its gesture and support after receiving the consignment of essential medicines that entered West Bengal via land border at Petrapole.

“Thank our neighbour and close friend Bangladesh for this gesture and support. Taking forward our unique relationship,” Arindam Bagchi, Spokesperson at Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), tweeted on Thursday.