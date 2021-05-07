Malaysia imposes travel ban on Bangladesh

The government of Malaysia has announced a travel ban on citizens from several countries, including Bangladesh, where coronavirus has seen a rise in the last few weeks.

The Malaysian Immigration Authority issued a notification stating that citizens from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka will not be allowed to enter Malaysia from May 8.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the conditions of the ban.

“Exemptions are, however, given to holders of diplomatic passports and officials as stated in the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations 1961. This category will be considered to enter Malaysia using the existing standard operating procedures,” he added.

However, if Malaysian citizen goes to Malaysia from Bangladesh, he has to stay in quarantine for 14 days.

Malaysia detected its first case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant first identified in India, according to Reuters report.

So, the country already banned flights to and from India and prohibited travellers from any Indian destination from entering the country to help prevent the spread of the new variant.