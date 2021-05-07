Poplar and Limehouse MP on Today’s Fire at New Providence Wharf

Labour MP Apsana Begum said: “For years now, constituents at New Providence Wharf, where there are 1,500 apartments have been left vulnerable and unsafe due to numerous fire safety and building safety defects and the fact that ACM cladding remains on these buildings.

“The fire this morning shows just how serious this issue is and why constituents have been right to continue to raise alarm bells for so many months. My thoughts are with all those impacted during this incredibly difficult time.

“The developer Ballymore have promised action, but to date, constituents have not received information on fire engineer reports and details of any remediation works.

“There has also been a failure to address a series of related building safety defects from lack of hot water to broken paving.

“Meanwhile Ballymore recorded profits of £80m through subsidiaries last year and their net asset value is estimated at more than £500m.

“My constituents have had service charge invoices withheld and seen insurance costs quadruple.

“It is simply not good enough for developers to say that they cannot act or that they are and then do nothing. They must act now and the government must act now and hold them accountable in order to protect residents.”