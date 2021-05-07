US and UK govts co-fund actions to reduce pollution in Dhaka’s rivers

A new anti-pollution advocacy project called “Promoting Democratic Governance and Collective Advocacy for Environmental Protection in Dhaka City,” formally launched on Friday aiming to reduce pollutions in Dhaka’s rivers.

The project was developed by Waterkeepers Bangladesh Consortium and in collaboration with Counterpart International, said a US embassy press release.

Prime Minister’s International Affairs Adviser Dr. Gowher Rizvi, Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation Atiqul Islam, Deputy Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ms. Habibun Nahar and Deputy Chief of Mission of US Embassy Dhaka JoAnne Wagner participated in the launching of the new project.

The project is co-funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the UK’s Foreign Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) and is designed to advocate for clean Dhaka rivers, including by working with the Dhaka North and South City Corporations, Savar, Keraniganj, and the Gazipur neighborhoods in Dhaka district.

Through this $297,000 USAID grant, Waterkeepers Bangladesh (WKB) will implement a robust advocacy initiative to monitor and control Dhaka City water, air, and noise quality.

The WKB consortium will collaborate with key government, civil society organizations, universities, private sector corporations, and other stakeholders to improve the environment and quality of life in Dhaka.

The U.S. government, through USAID only, has provided more than $8 billion in development assistance to Bangladesh since 1971.

In 2020, USAID alone provided over $200 million to improve the lives of people in Bangladesh through programs that expand food security and economic opportunity, improve health and education, promote democratic institutions and practices, protect the environment, and increase resilience to climate change.