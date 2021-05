A giant Baghair fish, weighing around 150kg, has been caught from the Kushiara River in Fenchuganj upazila in Sylhet district.

Fishermen of the area netted the giant fish from the river on Friday night.

The Baghair (Bagarius bagarius) fish stole the spotlight as it was brought to Lalbazar in Sylhet city.

Trader at Lalbazar Belal Mia said they sought Tk 4 lakh for the whole fish.

They would cut it into pieces in case the expected price of the whole fish was not attained and sell it, he added.