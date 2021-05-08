Bangladesh reports 45 more die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,285 infected

With the deaths of 45 more people in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Saturday, Bangladesh’s Covid-19 death count now stands at 11,878.

During this timeline, 1,285 fresh cases were reported, taking the total virus cases to 7,72,127.

Health authorities also reported 2,492 more recoveries over the preceding 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,06,833, according to data released by the government.

In the last 24 hours, 427 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country collected 14,324 samples and tested 14,703.

With this, a total of 55,60,678 samples were tested in the country.

The infection rate is 8.74 per cent in the last 24 hours, compared to the samples tested, while the overall infection rate is 13.75 per cent.

So far, the recovery rate is 91.54 per cent and the mortality rate is 1.54 per cent.

Among 45 deaths, two in their 30s, seven in their 40s, and 12 are in their 50s while 22 are above 60 years. Of them, 21 are from Dhaka, 13 from Chattogram, three from Khulna, two each from Rajshahi and Mymensingh, and one each from Sylhet, Barishal, and Rangpur divisions.

China reported first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s Hubei province, on January 11 last year.

Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus case on March 8 last year and the first death on March 18 the same year.

According to Worldometer’s Covid-19 data, the deadly virus has killed 32,86,444 people globally and infected 15,76,28,526 while 13,51,08,686 made recovery as of today afternoon.