Landports with India to remain closed for more 14 days

The Bangladesh government has decided to extend the closure of land-ports with India for more 14 days.

Earlier, the government decided to close all the land-ports with India in the wake of horrific coronavirus infection and deaths in India. The decision has been extended for more 14 days.

The decision was taken at a virtual meeting with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen in the chair.

Later, Foreign Ministry’s Secretary (East) Mashfi Binte Shams informed the media about the decision.

Bangladesh’s land-ports with India have remained closed since April 26 last, which was scheduled to expire on Sunday (May 9). However, the closure of the land-ports has been extended for 14 days. Though the departure and arrival of passengers to and from India will remain suspended, goods carrying trucks will continue to ply through the land-ports.

It was also decided at the meeting that the Bangladesh citizens who are now staying at India for medical treatment and those whose visas will expire in less than 15 days, only they will be able to enter the country through Benapole, Akhaura and Burimari land-ports.

Those who intend to return to the country due to the expiry of their visas, they will have to receive no objection certificates from the Bangladesh missions at Delhi, Kolkata and Agartala.