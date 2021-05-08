Transport owners, workers demand to allow plying of long-distance vehicles

Transport owners and workers have demanded to resume long-distance buses and goods-laden transports services before Eid-ul-Fitr.

The demand came from a press briefing held at Jatiya Press Club on Saturday.

Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association, Bangladesh Bus-Truck Association and Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation attended the joint briefing.

Shahjahan Khan, president of (BRTWF) read a written speech at the programme.

The demands include: to allow long-distance buses and transports with half of passengers maintaining the health guidelines, to give financial assistant to transport workers before Eid who are workless, to arrange sell of TCB rice for Tk 10 for the workers at bus and truck terminals across the country ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, Tk 5 crore stimulus on minimal interest and easy condition for the owners for vehicle repair, salary and bonus of the workers.