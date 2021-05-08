UK records another 2,047 coronavirus cases, 5 deaths

LONDON, May 8 : Another 2,047 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,433,090, according to official figures released Saturday.

The country also reported another five coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 127,603. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

More than 35.1 million people have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.

Travel industry chiefs have criticized the British government’s plan for overseas summer holidays for being “overly cautious”, warning it will delay the recovery of the sector, The Guardian newspaper reported Saturday.

Tim Aldersladem, chief executive of Airlines UK which is an industry body representing British carriers, said the green list was a “missed opportunity” and urged the government to make “major additions” to the list at the next review point in three weeks’ time.

The British government on Friday announced a “green list” of countries from which travellers are not required to quarantine upon return to England.

Portugal, Israel, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand are among 12 countries and regions on the “green list” of travel destinations from May 17 for people in England.

Under the new traffic light system, Turkey, the Maldives and Nepal have been added to the “red list”, which means travelers from those countries will have to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days on their return.

British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the government’s latest decision was “necessarily cautious”.

Experts have warned that despite progress in vaccine rollout, Britain is “still not out of the woods” amid concerns over new variants, particularly those first emerged in South Africa, Brazil and India, and the third wave of pandemic on the European continent.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.