Khaleda’s treatment abroad: Law ministry’s opinion reaches home ministry

The files with Law Ministe Anisul Huq’s opinion regarding BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad reached home ministry on Sunday morning.

Public Relations Officer of the law ministry Dr Md Rezaul Karim confirmed the news.

Last week, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s family sought permission from the government to take her abroad for better treatment.

The government had released the BNP chief on March 25 last year after suspending her jail sentence as per Section 401 (1) of the Criminal Code of Procedure (CrPC) for six months primarily.

The suspension was extended twice later on. According to the law, the suspension order can be placed conditionally. It can be withdrawn either.

Khaleda Zia’s release was on the condition that she would not leave the country and would receive treatment in Bangladesh while out of jail through a suspension of her sentence.

The BNP chief landed in jail on February 8, 2018, after a special court sentenced her to five years in prison in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case. On October 30, 2018, the High Court raised her punishment to 10 years.