Madhuri Dixit shares video on essentials at home against Covid-19

Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit Nene on Friday shared a list of essential items to take care of health at home amid coronavirus pandemic.

“In the Covid-19 days, it is very essential to have these objects in the home. Hand sanitiser, thermometer, Pulse Oxy or Oximeter to measure the oxygen levels of patient, who is extremely ill and has cough or cold,” she said.

“Gloves for each person, and if you are using homemade mask – then use two face masks or else one N-95 mask,” she added, ANI reported.

Taking to the caption, the ‘Kalank’ actor wrote, “What’s needed at home for COVID care?#StayHomeStaySafe.”

Celebrity followers and more than 31,000 fans liked the post, while many chimed into the comments section and left red heart emoticons in appreciation.