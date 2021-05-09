Rizvi returns home from hospital

Coronavirus infected BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has returned home from hospital, after around two months.

But he has to follow strict directives of the doctors as he is not fully recovered, the BNP leader’s personal physician Dr Rafiqul Islam informed this to media on Sunday.

He is now receiving treatment at home. It will take one or two more months for his full recovery.

He will not be allowed to meet any outsiders, the physician said.

Rizvi’s personal assistant Arifur Rahman Tusher requested the party leaders not to come to his house to meet him in this situation. He sought doa from all for Rizvi’s recovery.

The veteran politician was admitted to the hospital on March 17 after he tested positive for the virus on March 16.