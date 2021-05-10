Bangladesh reports 38 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,514 infected

With the deaths of 38 more people in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Monday, Bangladesh’s Covid-19 death count now stands at 11,972.

During this timeline, 1,514 fresh cases were reported, taking the total virus cases to 7,75,027.

Health authorities also reported 2,115 more recoveries over the preceding 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,12,277, according to data released by the government.

In the last 24 hours, 454 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country collected 16,963 samples and tested 16,848.

With this, a total of 56,47,197 samples were tested in the country.

The infection rate is 8.99 per cent in the last 24 hours, compared to the samples tested, while the overall infection rate is 13.72 per cent.

So far, the recovery rate is 91.90 per cent and the mortality rate is 1.54 per cent.

Among 38 deaths, one in his 30s, five in their 40s, and seven are in their 50s while 25 are above 60 years. Of them, 15 are from Dhaka, 11 from Chattogram, six from Rajshahi, three from Sylhet, and two from Barishal division.

China reported first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s Hubei province, on January 11 last year.

Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus case on March 8 last year and the first death on March 18 the same year.

According to Worldometer’s Covid-19 data, the deadly virus has killed 33,08,346 people globally and infected 15,90,30,410

while 13,66,04,986 made recovery as of today afternoon.