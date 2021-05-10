Brahmanbaria violence: Sarail OC transferred

Police administration has taken action against officer-in-charge of Sarai Police Station on charge of negligence in duty during Hefazat’s violence in Brahmanbaria on March 27.

Brahmanbaria district police’s additional superintendent of police Rois Uddin confirmed the matter.

The district police’s special branch assistant superintendent of police Alauddin Chowdhury, Sadar Model Police Station Abdur Rahim and Khatihata highway Police Station OC Gazi Shakhawat Hossain have been transferred over the same incident.

On March 27, at least five people were killed and around 50 others, including 25 cops, injured in clashes between members of law enforcement agencies and locals during Hefazat’s demonstrations at Nandanpur in Sadar upazila.

They had staged the protests against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bangladesh.

Thr next day, during Hefazat’s countrywide dawn-to-dusk hartal protesting police action on their anti-Modi processions in Dhaka, Chattogram and other districts, activists set fire to three buildings, including the land office in Brahmanbaria Sadar upazila.

They had also attacked a Chattogram-bound train at Talshohor Rail Station in Brahmanbaria town.

Also, the Hefazat supporters vandalised several private and government establishments, including the municipality building, Alauddin Music Academy and Foirtala Bus Stand in Sadar upazila.

The supporters had also attacked Brahmanbaria Press Club and confined some journalists to the premises.

Later, some 56 cases have been filed over the incident.