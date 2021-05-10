Gold prices soar by Tk 2,333 ahead of Eid

Bangladesh Jewellers Association has raised the price of gold in the local market by Tk 2,333 per bhari.

The new price came into effect at 1pm on Monday.

After the latest hike, the price of per bhari 22-carat gold will cost Tk 71,442 while per bhari 21-carat Tk 68,293, 18-carat Tk 59,545 and traditional gold will cost Tk 49,222.

The association cited economic crisis caused by the coronavirus situation was the main reason behind the price hike of gold.

Besides, dealers can not import gold against the demand because of suspension of international flights and tax complexities, the association informed adding for that reason price of pure gold has been increased in the local bullion market.