Mamunul sent to prison after remand

Hefazat-e-Islam leader Mamunul Haque has been sent to prison after ending his five-day remand.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nivana Khayer Jessi sent him jail on Monday.

On May 4, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Satyabrata Sikder placed the Hefazat leader on a five-day fresh remand in two separate cases filed over Baitul Mukarram violence.