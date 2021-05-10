Mamunul sent to prison after remand

Hefazat-e-Islam leader Mamunul Haque has been sent to prison after ending his five-day remand.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nivana Khayer Jessi sent him jail on Monday.
On May 4, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Satyabrata Sikder placed the Hefazat leader on a five-day fresh remand in two separate cases filed over Baitul Mukarram violence.
After ending the remand today, the investigation officer of the case filed a petition seeking detention of Mamunul till the probe report submission.
Then the magistrate passed the order.
He was arrested from Jamiya Rahmania Madrasa at Mohammadpur in the capital on April 18.