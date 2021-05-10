UK records another 2,357 coronavirus cases, 4 deaths

LONDON, May 10 : Another 2,357 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,437,217, according to official figures released Monday.

The country also reported another four coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 127,609. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

More than 35.4 million people have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.

Earlier Monday, chief medical officers for England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales recommended Britain’s coronavirus alert level be downgraded from Four to Three as infections and deaths have fallen consistently.

Level Three suggests the epidemic is “in general circulation”, but would mean a gradual reduction in social distancing measures and restrictions.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce later Monday that England will move ahead with the next phase of lockdown easing from May 17, including households mixing indoors and the return of indoor hospitality.

However, experts have warned that despite progress in vaccine rollout, Britain is “still not out of the woods” amid concerns over new variants, particularly those first emerged in South Africa, Brazil and India, and the third wave of pandemic on the European continent.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.