Bangladesh hands over medicines, PPE for Covid affected people of Nepal

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Malik handed over medicines and health protection items to the Nepalese Ambassador in Dhaka Dr. Banshidhor Mishra for the COVID affected people of Nepal at the backdrop of deteriorating COVID Situation in Nepal.

The Ministers handed over the items at a brief ceremony at State Guest House Padma on Tuesday ( May 11).

The Foreign Minister handed over a token box of Remdisivir Injection manufactured by BEXIMCO Pharma to the Ambassador as part of 5000 vials of Remdisivir to Nepal from SAARC COVID Emergency Fund created at the instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

These Remdisivir will be transported by the Himalyan Airlines to Kanthmandu Tuesday arranged by the Nepalese Embassy in Dhaka.

Health Minister handed token boxes of Hydrocloroquine tablets manufactured by Essential Drugs Company, PPE and musks for the friendly Nepalese people on. Health Ministry is sending a substantive volume of these items which will be transported to Nepal by the Nepalese Embassy soon.

Senior Secretary of the Foreign Ministry Masud Bin Momen and Health Services Division Secretary Lokman Hossain Miah were present during the handover.