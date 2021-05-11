Bangladesh’s COVID-19 death toll surpasses 12,000

Bangladesh’s death toll in the coronavirus pandemic surpassed 12,000 mark on Tuesday as 33 more died from the virus infection in the last 24 hours.

With the latest fatalities, the number of total deaths now stands at 12,005.

During this timeline, 1,230 fresh cases were reported, taking the total virus cases to 7,76,257.

Health authorities also reported 3,044 more recoveries over the preceding 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,15,321, according to data released by the government.

In the last 24 hours, 454 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country collected 14,032 samples and tested 14,184.

With this, a total of 56,61,926 samples were tested in the country.

The infection rate is 8.67 per cent in the last 24 hours, compared to the samples tested, while the overall infection rate is 13.71 per cent.

So far, the recovery rate is 92.15 per cent and the mortality rate is 1.55 per cent.

Among 33 deaths, two in their 30s, five in their 40s, and 10 are in their 50s while 16 are above 60 years. Of them, 19 are from Dhaka, seven from Chattogram, two from Rangpur, three from Sylhet, and one each from Rajshahi and Barishal divisions.

China reported first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s Hubei province, on January 11 last year.

Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus case on March 8 last year and the first death on March 18 the same year.

According to Worldometer’s Covid-19 data, the deadly virus has killed 33,19,567 people globally and infected 15,96,65,632 while 13,73,78,593 made recovery as of today afternoon.