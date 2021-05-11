Cricketers advised to be on high alert during Eid holidays

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has given some special instructions to the cricketers to keep them safe and healthy during Eid holidays, considering the fact that the country is going through a second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Bangladesh will play a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka just after the Eid-ul-Fitr, which made the special instructions so important one.

The Eid-ul-Fitr holiday has started from today and will end on May 17. The BCB’s medical department has instructed those players, who have been called up to the preliminary squad to be on high alert during this week-long break.

The BCB also instructed the players not to go to public places and meet people, apart from family members. They are advised strictly to stay at home and maintain the standard health rules.

“We have instructed every cricketer to be vigilant during the holidays,” BCB chief physician Dr. Debashis Chowdhury said here today.

“They are instructed to limit their movement and maintain social distance. The cricketers are strictly advised to stay at home as they have an important series after Eid holidays. They have been told by our medical department not to go to public gatherings at all. They have also been told to do whatever it takes to stay free from Covid-19,” he added.

The national team will resume their practice session for the Sri Lanka ODIs, which are the part of ICC ODI Super League on May 18.

Debashish Chowdhury said that those who were called up for the preliminary team will have to go through the Covid-19 test twice after which they will enter into the bio-bubble, created for the series.

“The national team’s practice will resume on May 18. Earlier, those who were called up for the preliminary squad will be tested twice. Those who will test negative will enter into the bio-bubble,” he remarked.

The Sri Lankan cricket team will arrive in Dhaka on May 16 to play a three-match ODI series against Bangladesh. The first ODI of the series will be played on May 23 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. The second and third ODIs will be held on May 25 and May 26, also at the same venue. All of the matches are day-night affair, according to the schedule released by the BCB.