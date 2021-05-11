Eid-ul-Fitr in Saudi Arabia on Thursday

The Saudi Aabia’s moon-sighting committee said on Tuesday that the crescent of the month of Shawwal was not sighted, meaning the month of Ramadan this year will be 30 days and the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Thursday (May 13), the Saudi Gazette said in a report.

Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court had called on all Muslims throughout the Kingdom to report it if anyone sees the crescent of Shawwal on Tuesday evening (May 11).

In a statement on Sunday, the Supreme Court called on whoever sights the crescent by naked eyes or through binoculars to report to the nearest court and register his testimony, or report to the nearest center to help reach the nearest court.