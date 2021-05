Two minor siblings were killed and two others injured as a tractor overturned at Lantirmati area in Dighipara union under Kanaihat upazila of Sylhet on Tuesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Naieem Ahmmed, 8, and his sister Maisha Akhter,5, children of Mahtab Uddin, hailing from the area.

The accident took place as the tractor overturned in the area at 10:00am, Tajul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kanaighat police station, said.