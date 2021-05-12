100,000 people vaccinated in Tower Hamlets

100,000 residents in Tower Hamlets have now received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in a landmark achievement for the council and its health partners in the borough.

The milestone was met on 9 May and more than 80 per cent of residents in vaccine priority groups one to five have now had their first dose. More than 30,000 residents have now had both doses1.

Research has shown that vaccination for Covid-19 can both reduce the risk of serious illness and death from Covid-19 and lower the risk of transmission. Along with testing, mass vaccinations are also one of the core ways to avoid future lockdowns.

John Biggs, Mayor of Tower Hamlets, said: “Getting vaccinated is the most effective way people can protect themselves from Covid-19. I’m delighted we have met this significant milestone and want to thank everyone who has helped to make this possible. This is the biggest vaccination programme in NHS history and getting to this point has been no mean feat. As a council we’ll continue to play our part in supporting people from across our community to get their vaccine.”

The council has been working with partners and community leaders to provide information on the rollout of the vaccination programme, the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine and answer any questions residents may have. It has also been supporting the provision of ad hoc community clinics at sites such as the East London Mosque as well as running vaccine roadshows and webinars.

Councillor Rachel Blake, Deputy Mayor and Cabinet Member for Adults, Health and Wellbeing, said: “This achievement is a testimony to the hard work of the whole community supporting the local vaccination programme. From our local NHS to volunteers, community champions and residents who are getting vaccinated, the combined efforts of everyone in our community is truly incredible, helping us all to stay safe. I had my vaccine at the Art Pavilion, and we are working hard to set up more walk-in clinics in the borough. We know there are still people that are eligible who are yet to take up the offer of the vaccine, and I’d strongly encourage anyone in this group to book their vaccine to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

Tower Hamlets Council and the NHS have recently launched their #Ihadmyjab campaign, which encourages people to take a photo and share it on social media in a bid to encourage others to take up the vaccine offer.

The council also has a dedicated vaccine helpline – 020 7364 3030 – which supports eligible residents to book their appointment and provides information to help address any concerns about the vaccine. The helpline is staffed with a team that speak eight community languages, wo support anyone who may face barriers in booking an appointment, whether due to digital exclusion or because English is not their first language.