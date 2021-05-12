11 more deaths in UK as coronavirus cases rise by 2,284

A further 11 people have died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, bringing the UK’s coronavirus death toll to 127,640.

Meanwhile, there have been 2,284 more lab-confirmed cases as of 9am on Wednesday.

It brings the total number of positive tests since the start of the pandemic to 4,441,975.

England

All 11 deaths recorded in the UK were in England, which now has a Covid death toll of 112,274.

And another 1,804 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases since the start of the outbreak is now 3,880,345.

Scotland

There were no further Covid-related deaths reported in Scotland on Wednesday. It is the fifth consecutive day that the country has recorded no further deaths.

The nation has a death toll of 7,661.

Authorities in Scotland reported 345 more positive tests. This brings the total number of infections in the country to 228,423 since the start of the pandemic.

Wales

In Wales, there were 22 more infections confirmed. The total number of cases confirmed in the country is 211,983.

There were no further deaths reported, meaning the country’s death toll remains at 5,557.

Northern Ireland

There were 113 more confirmed cases in Northern Ireland. It brings the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 121,224.

There were no further deaths reported in Northern Ireland. The country has a Covid death toll of 2,148.