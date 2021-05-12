Bangladesh records 40 more deaths, 1,140 cases reported from coronavirus

With the deaths of 40 more people in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Wednesday, Bangladesh’s Covid-19 death count now stands at 12,045.

During this timeline, 1,140 fresh cases were reported, taking the total virus cases to 7,77,397.

Health authorities also reported 2,928 more recoveries over the preceding 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,18,249, according to data released by the government.

In the last 24 hours, 459 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country collected 15,460 samples and tested 15,296.

With this, a total of 56,77,222 samples were tested in the country.

The infection rate is 7.45 per cent in the last 24 hours, compared to the samples tested, while the overall infection rate is 13.69 per cent.

So far, the recovery rate is 92.39 per cent and the mortality rate is 1.55 per cent.

China reported first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s Hubei province, on January 11 last year.

Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus case on March 8 last year and the first death on March 18 the same year.

According to Worldometer’s Covid-19 data, the deadly virus has killed 33,32,883 people globally and infected 16,03,72,576 while 13,81,61,406 made recovery as of today afternoon.