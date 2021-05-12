Case filed against ex-SP Babul for killing his wife

A new murder case has been filed against eight persons, including former police superintendent Babul Akhter, over the sensational murder of Mahmuda Khanam Mitu in Chattogram district.

Victim’s father Mosharraf Hossain filed the case with the Panchlaish Police Station on Wednesday afternoon.

According to PBI sources, the final report of the case filed by Babul Akhter after Mitu’s death was submitted to the court this morning. Babul Akhter was then shown arrested in a new case filed by the victim’s father.